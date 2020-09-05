1/
Tracy Lee Bruce
Tracy Lee Bruce

Odessa - Age 60, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home in Odessa, DE.

Tracy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Jade Bruce (Zach); her mother, Valerie McMichael; her sister, Kay Bender; her niece, Kaylee Olney (Jason); her grand-nieces, Allison & Mika Olney; and her significant other, Jim Peters. She was predeceased by her father, John McMichael. Tracy had an unordinary life and was anticipating a bright future. She had a big heart with a big personality. Family and friends will miss her quick wit, creative mind, and generous spirit. Per Tracy's request, there will be no funeral.

Cremation Service

of Delaware




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 13, 2020.
