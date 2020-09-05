Tracy Lee Bruce



Odessa - Age 60, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home in Odessa, DE.



Tracy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Jade Bruce (Zach); her mother, Valerie McMichael; her sister, Kay Bender; her niece, Kaylee Olney (Jason); her grand-nieces, Allison & Mika Olney; and her significant other, Jim Peters. She was predeceased by her father, John McMichael. Tracy had an unordinary life and was anticipating a bright future. She had a big heart with a big personality. Family and friends will miss her quick wit, creative mind, and generous spirit. Per Tracy's request, there will be no funeral.



Cremation Service



of Delaware









