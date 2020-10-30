1/1
Tracy Lynn Sisk-Dumolo
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Lynn Sisk-Dumolo

May 27, 1965 -

October 19, 2020

Beloved Mother, Sister, and friend to all passed on October 19, 2020, at Bayhealth Memorial Hospital in Milford, DE.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Travis Lane Edwards. She is survived by her children, Joe Edwards, Jaden, Tarren, and Kara Dumolo. Family, Susan Price, Carrie Sisk, Tom Dougherty, and fiance Joe Carson.

A private graveside service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Judes Children Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved