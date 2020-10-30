Tracy Lynn Sisk-Dumolo



May 27, 1965 -



October 19, 2020



Beloved Mother, Sister, and friend to all passed on October 19, 2020, at Bayhealth Memorial Hospital in Milford, DE.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Travis Lane Edwards. She is survived by her children, Joe Edwards, Jaden, Tarren, and Kara Dumolo. Family, Susan Price, Carrie Sisk, Tom Dougherty, and fiance Joe Carson.



A private graveside service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Judes Children Hospital.









