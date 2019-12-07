|
|
Tressa M. Capano
Newark, formerly of Rehoboth - Tressa M. Capano, born Dec 1946 joined her family in heaven on Thursday, Dec 5, 2019. She courageously passed in true Tressa fashion, laughing, smiling and telling jokes in the presences of her family.
Tressa was a 1965 graduate of William Penn high school where she met many of her lifelong friends and cherished the memories of her alma mater "On Colonials".
If you were fortunate enough to know her, you would know that she loved being the center of attention, making new friends, sharing her enthusiasm for life and just making people smile. She loved dancing, music, singing, even when she didn't know the words, mostly she enjoyed being with her family and many friends and especially spending time with her grandchildren, who were the root to her many shenanigans. She would do any crazy thing they set her up to just to make them laugh.
Tressa is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent Capano; her parents Dorothy and Bruce Houes and her brother Frank Horseman.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her; her many childhood friends whom she still kept in touch, her dance family whom she spent many nights cutting the rug and many others she met along the way. She will especially be missed by her children Michelle Ruff, Kathleen O'Connor (Matt), Laura Lockwood; grandchildren Christopher and Heather Ruff, Taylor (TT) Slawski, Jenna (Jennabean), Jillian (Jilly) and Josh (Joshy bo-boshy) Morris, Carly and Courtney O'Connor; sister Carolyn Houes; and her many grand dogs.
A special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Christiania Care Cardiac ICU 2E, who became an extension of her family during her stay. You will forever hold a special place in her family's heart.
Tressa's life will be celebrated with a grand gathering after the New Year per her request. She did not want us to be sad from her passing as she was going to a better place.
She wants all of us to keep her memory alive and honor her by living life to the fullest and NEVER STOP DANCING.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019