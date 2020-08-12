I'm so sorry to hear about Troy! I worked with Troy in the residence hall at Delaware School for the Deaf for many years. He was an intelligent, funny, complex guy who I loved working with and being challenged by. I loved seeing the pictures he posted on social media with his children and pets and enjoing occasional communication. Even though I haven't seen Troy in quite a few years, I will miss that plucky kid from DSD dorm greatly. Sending love to Troy's family and friends!

Jane Bensinger

Teacher