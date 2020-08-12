1/1
Troy Alexander Towers
1977 - 2020
Mr. Troy Alexander Towers

Frederick - Mr. Troy Alexander Towers, 43, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ping Wang-Towers, his wife of nearly 17 years.

Born March 1, 1977, Troy was the son of Monte and Karen Towers. Troy grew up in Seaford, Delaware and graduated from Gallaudet University. In addition to his loving wife and his parents, Troy is survived by two children, Lily Towers and Ashton Towers; his sister, Tracy Childs & husband Stephen Prasser; his cousin, Robert LeCates; and his three beloved cats, Sterling, Tansy and Pumpkin. He was beloved by his many friends, who will dearly miss him.

Services for Troy will be private out of consideration of the current health emergency. In lieu of flowers, a donation towards funeral expenses may be made to https://gf.me/u/ynjp9v




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 10, 2020
I only met you once but you seemed like a great and wonderful guy. Your time on Earth was not long enough.
Christopher Scott
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Troy! I worked with Troy in the residence hall at Delaware School for the Deaf for many years. He was an intelligent, funny, complex guy who I loved working with and being challenged by. I loved seeing the pictures he posted on social media with his children and pets and enjoing occasional communication. Even though I haven't seen Troy in quite a few years, I will miss that plucky kid from DSD dorm greatly. Sending love to Troy's family and friends!
Jane Bensinger
Teacher
August 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beth bailey
Friend
