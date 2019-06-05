|
Troy Anthony Tomczak
New Castle - Troy Anthony Tomczak, age 25, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on August 18, 1993, he was a son of Anthony F. and Kelly (Hamill) Tomczak. Troy earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Del Tech, but he loved working at Greenville Country Club and Brandywine Brewing Company (BBC), as a server, bartender and manager. Troy was very outgoing and enjoyed people and making them happy.
When Troy walked into a room his smile captivated everyone, a smile that will always be remembered. He enjoyed spending time with his grandparents and friends, helping them in any way that he could. Troy was loved by his family and many friends, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Troy was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph C. Hamill and William F. Lewis, Sr. He is survived by his parents, Anthony and Kelly Tomczak; siblings, Paige K. and Brett J. Tomczak; paternal grandparents, Anthony S. and Joanne Tomczak; maternal grandmother, Kathryn J. Lewis; godparents, Robert and Roxanne Bergen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11:30 am on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Troy's memory to the .
