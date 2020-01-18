|
Troy Matthew Valentine
Dagsboro - Troy M. Valentine, age 56, formerly of Middletown and Wilmington, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of Joyce and the late Paul Valentine. Troy attended Wilmington HS. Along with other jobs, he was a truck driver.
Along with his mother, he is survived by 2 sons, Justin and Christopher; 2 brothers, Mark and Keith and a nephew and a niece.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 22 at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020