TSGT John Joseph Felmey (Ret.)New Castle - Age 85, passed away July 1, 2020.Born May 7, 1935 in Chillisquaque, PA to the late John and Blance (nee Smith) Felmey. John served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and 20 days as a still/motion picture phtotographer. He was an avid bowler who won numerous tournaments. John also worked as a news photographer in Hawaii.Preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; son, Tommy; daughter, Kari; and brother-in-law, Tommy Thompson; John is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Sonya; grandchildren, Ronnie, Kevin, Matthew, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Abbey and RJ; and sister, Joann Nagy.Interment will be 2:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center.CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE