Tyler Brooks
Tyler Brooks

Tyler "TY" Brooks, Age 62, departed this life on July 30, 2020.

He was born in Easton, MD, son of the late Kenneth and Helen Brooks and was a 1975 graduate of Howard High School. Tyler started his career with Amtrak Railroad and retired after 33 years of service. He also was a well known barber by trade for 45 years.

TY was a faithful servant of God and selflessly dedicated his life to the city of Wilmington community.

In addition to his parents, TY was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald, Vincent, Douglas and Michael Brooks.

He is survived by his children, Tyler, Tywan, and Tyonna Brooks; one granddaughter, Alora Brooks; ex-wife, Peggy Brooks; siblings, Donald (Pearl), Gary (Dale), Teresa (Clinton), Bart (Tina) and Stacy Brooks.

A funeral service will be celebrated with a 9:00 am viewing, 11:00 am service on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ezion Fair Church, 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Interment will follow in the Silverbrook Cemetery.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
