Tyrell "Ty" Allen Drumgo
Newark - Tyrell "TY" Drumgo, 31, of Newark, De passed away on August 2, 2019 as a result of an accident while riding his beloved motorcycle near Media, PA.
TY was born April 14, 1988 in Wilmington, De. He attended Delaware Public Schools and graduated from Christiana High School in the class of 2006 where he was a four sport athlete. After completing high school TY chose to attend Albright College in Reading, PA where he played football for the Albright Lions. He graduated from Albright College with a degree in Finance, Economics, and Accounting in 2010.
TY was currently employed as a staff accountant at Burris Logistics while also operating his own small business T&F Logistics, LLC. He loved football so much that he also coached various football teams over the years to include the Christiana High School Vikings. He was also an active member of the Black Drag'n Kings motorcycle club. TY believed in giving back and he did that by engaging with the youth and encouraging them to follow their dreams.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Drumgo, and grandparents Mildred Drumgo and Edward Bishop Sr.
TY leaves behind his mother Annette Drumgo; brother, DeShawn Drumgo (Gina); nephews, Michael Drumgo-Sharpe, Ky'shwn Drumgo, and Ibn Drumgo; niece, Kymora Drumgo; God brother, Jerry Adams, and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church 2200 N Claymont St. Wilmington, DE 19802 from 9am-11am. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of TY, may be made to the TY D Athletic Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 630 Bear, DE 19701.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019