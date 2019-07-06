Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Ujjwala S. Titus


1923 - 2019
Ujjwala S. Titus Obituary
Ujjwala S. Titus

Wilmington, DE - Ujjwala S. Titus, 95, passed away peacefully and quietly on July 4, 2019, which was her favorite holiday in America. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Ujjwala was born October 7, 1923, in the town of Morshi, Bombay district India to the late David & Emma Salve. She was the youngest one of four siblings. Her older brother, P.K. Salve, and older sisters Shalini and Chandrika, preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved husband, George Titus. They were married in 1972 in West Chester, PA and resided in Wilmington, DE since 1976.

Ujjwala came to the United States in 1958, earned her Phd from Wayne State University, and became a Professor of Education Studies at Cheyney University where she taught from 1968 until she retired in 1998. She was a Member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church since 1976.

A private ceremony for family and invited guests will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mccrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE from 1:30-3:00pm. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 8, 2019
