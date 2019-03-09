|
|
Umar Umeroglu
Wilmington, DE - Umar Umeroglu, age 70, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at Heartland Hospice on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Born in 1948 in Schwabach, Germany and migrating to the US at the age of 6, Umar was the son of the late Ferat and Helma Umeroglu. He was a graduate of the Army and Navy Academy graduating in 1967. He served his country proudly as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. Later, he worked for Citibank as a Vice President, retiring in 2008 after 32 years of service.
He was a fun loving guy who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports and science fiction movies, singing and making people laugh.
Umar will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Alexandra (Salomon) Umeroglu; his son, Jason and his wife Sara Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; his son, Brian and his wife Carla Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; his daughter, Leann Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; and 6 grandchildren, Katelyn, Alexander, Anthony, Madeline, Luke, and Jessica.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE where friends and family are invited for visitation after 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at the address above or Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA.To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019