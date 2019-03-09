Services
St Elizabeth Ann Seton
345 Bear Christiana Rd
Bear, DE 19701
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Umar Umeroglu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Umar Umeroglu


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Umar Umeroglu Obituary
Umar Umeroglu

Wilmington, DE - Umar Umeroglu, age 70, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at Heartland Hospice on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Born in 1948 in Schwabach, Germany and migrating to the US at the age of 6, Umar was the son of the late Ferat and Helma Umeroglu. He was a graduate of the Army and Navy Academy graduating in 1967. He served his country proudly as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. Later, he worked for Citibank as a Vice President, retiring in 2008 after 32 years of service.

He was a fun loving guy who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching sports and science fiction movies, singing and making people laugh.

Umar will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Alexandra (Salomon) Umeroglu; his son, Jason and his wife Sara Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; his son, Brian and his wife Carla Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; his daughter, Leann Umeroglu of Wilmington, DE; and 6 grandchildren, Katelyn, Alexander, Anthony, Madeline, Luke, and Jessica.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE where friends and family are invited for visitation after 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at the address above or Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA.To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.