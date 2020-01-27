|
Una E. Glick
Wilmington - Una E. Glick, 96, passed away January 26th.
Born at home on the family farm in the mountains near Neva, Tennessee to George and Nettie Fritts. The youngest of 13 siblings, she is survived by sons Arthur, Jr. (Lisa), Louis (Eva), granddaughter Stefanie and many nieces and nephews.
She came to Wilmington during WWII looking for work. She was proud to become a 1st class welder at Dravo Shipyard. Working there she met her future husband Arthur C. Glick who predeceased her in 2001. Following the war, she became a licensed beautician.
After marriage she was primarily a homemaker though at times, she engaged in a few small business ventures. Una was strong in body, character and will.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 at Lombardy Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020