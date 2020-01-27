Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM
Lombardy Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Una Glick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una E. Glick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Una E. Glick Obituary
Una E. Glick

Wilmington - Una E. Glick, 96, passed away January 26th.

Born at home on the family farm in the mountains near Neva, Tennessee to George and Nettie Fritts. The youngest of 13 siblings, she is survived by sons Arthur, Jr. (Lisa), Louis (Eva), granddaughter Stefanie and many nieces and nephews.

She came to Wilmington during WWII looking for work. She was proud to become a 1st class welder at Dravo Shipyard. Working there she met her future husband Arthur C. Glick who predeceased her in 2001. Following the war, she became a licensed beautician.

After marriage she was primarily a homemaker though at times, she engaged in a few small business ventures. Una was strong in body, character and will.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 at Lombardy Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Una's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -