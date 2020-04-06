|
Ural Edward "Ed" Meggs
Glen Mills - Ed Meggs died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Maris Grove Retirement Community.
Ed was born in 1925 near Samson, AL and at a few weeks of age he moved with his mother to join his father and older siblings in Nashville, TN. At age 11 he moved with his family to Adams, TN.
Ed served in the US Navy during World War II, but arrived in the Pacific Theater too late to be involved in any battles.
After the war he received his BS in Industrial Management from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and then went to work for the DuPont company in Old Hickory, TN. He continued to work for DuPont in a variety of positions in SC, NC, and DE. In 1963 he transferred to Chile where he was treasurer of CSAE (a subsidiary of DuPont) and in 1966 moved to Brazil where he was Treasurer of DuPont do Brazil. In 1969 he returned to Wilmington, DE. He retired in April, 1986 after nearly 38 years of service with DuPont.
His outside interests included golf and travel. After retirement he became an avid volleyball player and participated in several National Senior Games in various parts of the country - winning several gold metals. He also compiled a family genealogy using principally information provided by other family members.
Ed is survived by his wife, Juanita Phillips Meggs; three sons - Charles Phillips of Gray Court, SC, David Edward of Albuquerque., NM and Donald Lee of Rocky Mount, VA - ten grandchildren; one brother Wendell of Springfield, TN. Ed was pre-deceased by son Michael Thomas of Melbourne, FL.
Funeral services will be private.
