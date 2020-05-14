Ursula Veronica Gray (nee Stolz)
Middletown - Age 85, of Middletown, DE, passed away May 14, 2020, of natural causes.
Born August 16, 1934, in Mannheim, Germany, to Ruth Stolz, she grew up surrounded by a loving family and often spoke of her aunts, uncles, and grandparents who guided her, introduced her to the arts and kept her safe during the Allied bombing raids of World War II.
As an adult, Ursula moved to the United States, where she married David E. Gray in 1963. A few years later, they moved to Newark, DE, and raised their children in a happy, warm household, where Santa always brought his magic on Christmas morning and the Easter Bunny never failed to deliver. She made every holiday and birthday special, with her homemade cakes and plenty of hugs and kisses.
When her kids were sad, she held them close, offered reassurances and let them know they were loved and supported. Each art project was treated as a prized masterpiece and school crafts became fixtures on the Christmas tree. On family trips to the beach and across the country, she ensured everything ran smoothly and helped her kids appreciate the importance of these experiences. In later years, Ursula beamed proudly as she held her grandchildren and always made sure they were well-fed during family visits.
She maintained a lifelong love of classical music and opera, with Luciano Pavarotti, Enrico Caruso, and Mario Lanza among her favorite tenors.
Preceded in death by her son, Lionel; Ursula is survived by her husband of 56 years, David; two sons, David (Theresa) and Matthew (Rayna); and two grandsons, Riley and Logan.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ursula's memory may be made to Christiana Care's Swank Memory Care Center or Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org).
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.