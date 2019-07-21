|
Ursuline Sister Anne Walsh, OSU
Hastings -on-Hudson, NY - Ursuline Sister Anne Walsh, OSU, former teacher at the local Ursuline Academy, died in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York on July 19, 2019. She was 86.
Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Sr. Anne was the youngest of the eleven children of John J. and Margaret O'Hanley Walsh. Her parents and all her siblings pre-decease her.
A graduate of the College of New Rochelle with a Master's degree from Villanova University, Sr. Anne entered the Ursuline Order in Beacon, New York , in 1955. For many years, Sr. Anne taught in elementary schools administered by the Order in Bethesda, Maryland, Malone and New Rochelle, New York, and at the local Ursuline Academy Junior School where she was a dedicated first grade teacher and Assistant Principal. During her 25 years in Wilmington, Sr. Anne also served as superior (1978 -1984) and as Assistant Superior (1969-1972) in the Ursuline Convent.
In later years. Sr. Anne served as pastoral associate in several parishes in upstate New York and was a member for six years of the Administrative Team of the former Ursuline Marian Residence infirmary in New Rochelle, New York.
Well known for her extraordinary warmth and kindness, Sr. Anne Walsh will be deeply missed by those who survive her: her Ursuline Sisters, her brother-in-law, Bill Durgin and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 22 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, with a prayer service at 4:30. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30 AM. All services will take place at the Ursuline Province Center, 1338 North Avenue, New Rochelle, New York 10804. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will follow Tuesday's funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Sr. Anne Walsh may be made to Ursuline Academy, 1104 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, or to the Ursuline Sisters' Retirement Fund, 1338 North Avenue, New Rochelle, New York 10804.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019