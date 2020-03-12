Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Valentino R. Colazzo

Valentino R. Colazzo Obituary
Valentino R. Colazzo

Wilmington - Valentino R. Colazzo, age 91, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Valentino was a WV coal miner before coming to DE where he was an Iron Worker and retired from Local #451. Valentino cherished his family and all the memories they shared. He was married to the love of his life, Sharlot, for 66 years. Valentino and his funny sense of humor and loving ways will be deeply missed.

Valentino is survived by his beloved wife, Sharlot Colazzo; children: Valentino "Butch" Colazzo (Betsy), Toni Baunchalk and Bonnie Tyler (Mike); sisters, Mildred Horluk and Jean Cline; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his faithful dog, Molly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Liza Colazzo; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jon Cusatis; son-in-law, Jeff Baunchalk; granddaughter, Alexis Baunchalk; and 2 siblings.

Services are private. The family would like to thank Valentino's caregivers, granddaughters Nikki and Kasey, along with his devoted wife, Sharlot, for their loving, nurturing care and devoted attention to Valentino and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Valentino's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. https://www.lbda.org/donate. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
