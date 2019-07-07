Resources
Valerie "Robin" (Buckalew) Kettlewood


1964 - 2019
Valerie "Robin" (Buckalew) Kettlewood Obituary
Valerie "Robin" Kettlewood (Buckalew)

Wilmington - On the date of July 2nd 2019, Valerie "Robin" Kettlewood (Buckalew) age 55; born January 1st, 1964 to father Everett Bartley Buckalew and mother Theresa Elizabeth Buckalew, passed on from this world and into the next.

Friends and family of Robin knew her to be an incredible woman with an honest and resilient spirit that led her throughout her life and served as a light for others.

She is survived by her four children, Lauretta Lauer, Bruce Kettlewood, Anthony Kettlewood, and Cody Kettlewood; Her grandchildren, Andre "Masio" Woods, whom she loved deeply, Kaige Thomas Lauer, and Jordan King Lauer. She is also survived by her mother, Theresa Buckalew; her sister, and her brother.

Robin loved spending time with her dogs and always cared for animals in need, so her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the humane society of Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
