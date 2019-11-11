|
Valerie Smith Morrison
- - Valerie Smith Morrison passed away after a brief illness on the morning of November 8th, 2019, just eight days shy of her sixty-third birthday. Valerie was a loving, selfless mother of four who lived for the happiness of her grandchildren, children, husband, students, and all of those whose lives she touched, and was an avid reader who could finish several novels in a single day. Valerie taught for 38 years across four states, working tirelessly to inspire and enrich the lives of her students, many of whom she maintained lifelong relationships with. She had just begun her 20th year teaching AP English at Elkton High School. She possessed a boundless, caring spirit and tireless work ethic, spending much of her time in activities outside the classroom, including running the drama department for a time and volunteering to educate and tutor students through the Home and Hospital program. Although she was a dedicated and celebrated teacher, winning Elkton High School's teacher of the year award in 2010, and the Maryland Outstanding Teacher using Technology award in 2009, her greatest love was her family, and her greatest joy was spending time visiting her children with her husband as they grew up and started successful lives. She is survived by Kyle, her husband of 39 years, her four children, Ryan, Benjamin, Kelsey, and Paige, her grandchildren Ziara and Sophia, her sister Vivian, and all of their loved ones.
A celebration of Valerie's life will be held on Sunday, November 17 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at Thousand Acre Farm, 260 South Reedy Point Road, Middletown, DE, 19709. In celebration of Valerie's love of entertaining, guests are invited to contribute a dish for a potluck lunch. Desserts will be provided by the bakers in the family. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful, comfortable, and light attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Valerie Morrison Memorial Scholarship. Please make donations payable to Cecil County Public Schools Scholarship Fund, care of Maria Cannavo, 110 James Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019