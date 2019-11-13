|
Vancount E. Roane
Wilmington, DE - Age 56, departed this life November 1, 2019. Husband of Cynthia Shorts-Roane; father of Shanaya, Van, and Shaylin Shorts; son of Barbara Ann Roane and Charles Tyler; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Fri., Nov. 22nd at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rogers Rd., New Castle, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 22, 2019