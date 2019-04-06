|
Veccy M. Waterman
Wilmington, DE - Age 69, peacefully passed away April 1, 2019. Beloved mother of Paul Waterman, Jake Waterman and the late Diane Waterman. Veccy is the daughter of the late Benjamin Maddix and the late Frances Hinson; sister of William "Juney" Hinson, Anthony Maddix, Lillian Owens, Margaret Hinson and the late Ronald, Donald, Albert, Samuel and William Hinson, as well as Benjamin Tyler; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Prior to her retirement in 1997, Ms. Waterman was employed with Colonial School District for 21 years and was a member of Disciples of Faith Church. Funeral 11AM Mon., April 8th at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019