Veda Trippe Fantini
Veda Trippe Fantini

Newark, DE - Veda Trippe Fantini, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully early on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in her home.

Veda was born in Delaware to the late Ruth & George Holston and the late Joseph Trippe. Veda graduated from Claymont High School and worked for Hercules, Inc. After raising two children, Veda went back to work with her husband, George, at Century 21 Real Estate in Claymont.

Veda lived a wonderful life. She could always be found wearing a beautiful smile and looking like a million bucks, all while having something sweet to say. Veda always found time for summer weekends at Rehoboth Beach. You could find her and her family and friends at Maryland Ave., enjoying the sun and, of course, ice cream.

Veda was predeceased by her son, Darrel (July 2019). She is survived by her husband, George; daughter and her family, Darla Lemper, Terry, Alexi, & Niki; and daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Denise Fantini, Dylan, & Cierra.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 am with a service following at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 4th at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or the Parkinson's Foundation Mid Atlantic Chapter, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
AUG
4
Service
10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
