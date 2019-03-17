|
Velma E. Eachus (Gano)
Newark - Velma E. Eachus (Gano), age 97, of Newark, DE, passed away on March 9, 2019.
She was born in 1921, graduated Easton High School (PA) in 1938, and received her Certificate in Business Administration in 1940 from Churchman's Business College, Easton, PA. Velma worked for Armstrong Cork Company from 1940-42, the University of Delaware from 1947-54, and General Motors Company from 1955-82 when she retired.
Velma was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Castle where she was the organist for many years, attended Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, and member of the General Motors Salaried Retirees Club from 1982-2013.
Survived by 2 sons and a daughter, 5 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, 3 great grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a husband and a daughter.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a .
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019