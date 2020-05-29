Velma M. Jackson Brown-Horsey
1939 - 2020
Velma M. Jackson Brown-Horsey

Wilmington -

Velma Marie Horsey, age 80, ascended to heaven on May 22nd at home with her husband Ernie R. Horsey.

Velma was the mother of Bernadette, Darwin (deceased), Johnita, Cherri, Samuel (Karla), and Little Ernie (deceased).

Velma is survived by 5 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be private.






Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
