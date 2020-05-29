Velma M. Jackson Brown-Horsey
Wilmington -
Velma Marie Horsey, age 80, ascended to heaven on May 22nd at home with her husband Ernie R. Horsey.
Velma was the mother of Bernadette, Darwin (deceased), Johnita, Cherri, Samuel (Karla), and Little Ernie (deceased).
Velma is survived by 5 sisters, 1 brother, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.