Vera P. Corradi
Wilmington - Vera P. Corradi, age 80, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born in Charleston, SC, Vera was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Emily Pinckney. Vera is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Peter R. Corradi. She worked as a bank teller, helping put Peter through college and then spent her life raising her children.
Vera is survived by her four daughters, Helena (Kevin) Rychlicki, Teresa Gagnon, Lucia (Mike) Egan, and Emily Locke. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ann Rychlicki, Emma Gagnon, Trey Gagnon, Rose Locke, James Locke, and great-granddaughter Tara Goerlich.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with interment at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine immediately after.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Rockland Place for the wonderful care provided to Vera.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020