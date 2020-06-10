Vera Strickland
New Castle - Vera Virginia Strickland of New Castle, DE, age 93, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 7, 2020. Vera was born on April 19, 1927 in Simpson, Kansas to the late Frank J. Matous and Jesse (Pruett) Matous.
A celebration of Vera's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on June 16, 2020 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711, where friends and family may start visiting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately after at Newark Cemetery. For online condolences or to view the entire obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.