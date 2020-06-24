Vergie Lee Parson
Wilmington - Born September 23, 1937; departed this life on June 22, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held 12 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. A drive-thru viewing will be held 10 - 11 am, with formal homegoing service to follow. In the interest of public health, service attendance is by invitation only.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302-377-6906)
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.