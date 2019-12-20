Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Verna Donovan
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Verna Mae Donovan


1930 - 2019
Verna Mae Donovan

Newark - Verna Mae Donovan, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 23rd from 6-8 pm at the DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St. Middletown, DE 19709. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 24th at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
