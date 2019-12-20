|
|
Verna Mae Donovan
Newark - Verna Mae Donovan, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 23rd from 6-8 pm at the DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St. Middletown, DE 19709. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 24th at 9:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019