Vernalee P. FreyWilmington - Vernalee Postier Frey, age 92 of Wilmington, left her earthly body on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 surrounded by family at her home of 57 years. Vernalee left her home the way she entered it in 1963: full of love for her family, a belief in the importance of community, and with her faith in God. Vernalee, born as the middle of five siblings on a farm in Kansas, where she lived until she left at age 14, worked hard to get herself through high school and pursue the life of her choosing, while blazing a trail of female independence that was not common for women of her era, nor was it encouraged.After marrying her late husband, Virgil, in 1950 the couple moved all over the U.S., and even Canada, following work opportunities before settling in Wilmington, Delaware. The Freys joined and supported numerous local and national organizations and joyfully operated Claymont Hardware for over 30 years, while also being active in their church, neighborhood, and community.In between her work and supporting her family; Vernalee truly enjoyed volunteering her time, visiting Mallard Lakes, watching the birds in her backyard, trying to keep the squirrels away from her bird feeders, and baking and canning. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.If you knew Vernalee, you knew that she had a heart that only grew fuller with age. She never stopped volunteering her time, working for community and church, and supporting her family and friends in both words and deeds. Her legacy of compassion will live on in those who knew and loved her.She is predeceased by her brothers, Floyd, Norman, and Keith Postier; her husband, Virgil Frey; and her son, Mark Frey. She is survived by her brother, Kermit Postier; daughter, Carol Quinn; her grandchildren: Curtis (Lacey) Frey, Emily (Matthew) Troutman, Anastasia Quinn, and Cassandra (Alex) Basseches; as well as her ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and numerous loving extended family members.The family would like to thank Bayada Hospice of Wilmington for their loving and consistent care and help of both Vernalee and her family during her final days.A public viewing and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 16 from 3-5 pm at Gebhart Funeral Home (3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703). COVID-19 precautions will be in effect. All attending will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing to maintain compliance with State COVID-19 Regulations. Admittance will be regulated. Vernalee loved color and light, and was indeed full of color and light herself; please feel free to wear colorful clothes in her honor. There will be a later private service for Vernalee at her beloved St. Paul's United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church (1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington DE 19803) or Rotary Foundation (Adele McIntosh, C/o, Daniels & Tansey, LLP 1013 Centre Road, Suite 220 Wilmington, DE 19805).To offer condolences, please visit:302.798.7726