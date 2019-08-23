Services
Veronica A. Albanese Obituary
Wilmington - Veronica A. Albanese, 90 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Wilmington Hospital on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Monnolia Farnandez Fisher and Michael N. Albanese. Veronica worked in accounting for 17 ½ years at Wooleyhan Transport, 7 years at the DuPont Company, and 2 years at the Wilmington Senior Center, where she retired in 1992. She was a former member of the Sacred Heart Oratory. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Michael and Francis Albanese and her sisters, Betty Moreland, Florence Wirt, and Laura Calloway.

Veronica is survived by her brother, John Albanese of Millsboro, DE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. on Monday August 26, 2019 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
