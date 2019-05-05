Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Hooven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica A. Hooven

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veronica A. Hooven Obituary
Veronica A. Hooven

Claymont - Veronica A. Hooven, age 91, of Claymont, DE passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kutz Nursing Home, Wilmington, DE.

Veronica was a 1946 graduate of Girls Commercial High School, Brooklyn, NY. She was a member of the church choir at St. Vincent Ferrer in Brooklyn. Veronica was a homemaker and worked as a bank clerk from 1984 to 1989.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Theodore L. Hooven; children, Kathleen Knapp of Wilmington, DE, Theodore Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, William Hooven of Syossett, NY, Joseph Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrew Hooven of Harrington, DE; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica's name to Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now