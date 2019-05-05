|
Veronica A. Hooven
Claymont - Veronica A. Hooven, age 91, of Claymont, DE passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kutz Nursing Home, Wilmington, DE.
Veronica was a 1946 graduate of Girls Commercial High School, Brooklyn, NY. She was a member of the church choir at St. Vincent Ferrer in Brooklyn. Veronica was a homemaker and worked as a bank clerk from 1984 to 1989.
Veronica is survived by her husband, Theodore L. Hooven; children, Kathleen Knapp of Wilmington, DE, Theodore Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, William Hooven of Syossett, NY, Joseph Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrew Hooven of Harrington, DE; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica's name to Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019