Veronica B. "Ronnie" Fontana
Wilmington - Veronica B. Fontana, 97, passed away on Saturday, May 11th at home in the company of her children. Daughter of the late William and Helen Baluck, Veronica (Ronnie) was born in Wilmington, DE, moved to New Jersey, and graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1938, where she was the lead vocalist in the Glee Club. A quote from her yearbook describes "Vera" perfectly: "her skies are always clear and sunny". After stays in Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Raleigh, she then returned to Wilmington where she graduated from Beacom College. During World War II, Veronica served in W.O.W. (Women of War), who filled positions left vacant by men who were serving on the warfront. After the war, she met the love of her life, her late husband, John B. Fontana, Sr., to whom she was married for 47 happy years. Together they founded Fontana Bros. and Sons Construction Company, where she served as Vice President and CFO until her retirement in 1976. From 1985 until 2016, Ronnie served as Secretary and Treasurer from M.W. Fontana, Inc. and from 1991 until 2016 she served as Accountant for John B. Fontana, Jr., DDS. She was an avid reader, an artist, who worked in oils, and studied under local famous artist Edward L. Loper, Sr. She also enrolled in classes at the University of Delaware, and studied at the Academy of Life Long Learning. Among her varied interests were extensive traveling with her husband and friends. Following the passing of her husband in 1991, Ronnie continued traveling with her sons. She also enjoyed photography. Ronnie will be remembered as quick-witted and always the eternal optimist. She shared that approach to life with her children, grandchildren, and all those around her. She was also known to spontaneously break out in song and dance. Veronica is survived by her children: son, Dr. John B. Fontana, Jr. (Stacy), grandsons, Dr. John B. Fontana, III (Jennifer), Dr. Steven A. Fontana (Clare), great-grandchildren, Thomas and Rosemary Fontana; son, Michael W. Fontana (Dee), granddaughter, Dr. Laura Fontana Whitson (Christopher), great-grandchildren, Letty and Pierce Whitson; daughter, Catherine Fontana Wollaston (David), grandsons, Dana and Brandon Wollaston; daughter, Carol Fontana Moore, granddaughter, Karen Martin (Scott), great-grandchildren, Chloe and Connor Martin, grandson, Sean Moore.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12pm Friday, May 17th, at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church, 1 Curtis Avenue, Woodcrest. Friends may call from 9-11am Friday at Corleto-Latina Family Center, 807 N Union Street. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway. The family wishes to thank Delaware Hospice and her dedicated caregivers Philomena and Cecilia. Charitable contributions may be made in Veronica's name to Delaware Humane Association or Delaware Hospice.
For directions to our Family Center or to send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019