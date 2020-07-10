1/1
Veronica D. "Nonny" Irwin
1932 - 2020
Veronica D. Irwin "Nonny"

Wilmington - Veronica Skelley Irwin, age 87, passed away after a stroke on Tuesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on November 1,1932 in Wilmington, Delaware to John M. Skelley and Elizabeth D Skelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband M Benjamin Irwin, and infant grandson, Jonathan M Irwin.

She is survived by her daughter Beth (Jeff) Janvier with whom she lived and her son, Michael B Irwin, Sr (Brenda), 2 surviving "miracle" grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church 6th & Pine Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's. To view an expanded obit visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
