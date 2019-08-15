|
|
Veronica L. Petroski
Elkton - Veronica passed on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am only at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington, DE, Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Monday, August 19, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019