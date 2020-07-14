1/1
Veronica Patricia (Pat) Bergenn
Veronica Patricia Bergenn (Pat)

Wilmington - Veronica Patricia Bergenn (Pat) of Wilmington, Delaware, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on July 9th. She was 89 years old.

Born in Maspeth, NY, the second of four children to Daniel, a Scottish immigrant, and Veronica (nee O'Donnell) Cambridge, she lived a life rooted in her Catholic faith. She attended P.S. 153 and graduated from Hunter College High School for Gifted Girls. Pat treasured her time at Hunter where she honed her remarkable intellect and writing skills and made lifelong friends. She later worked at Louis Sherry Ice Cream in Manhattan and met Walter Bergenn while ice-skating. Soon after, they married and began their family. In six years, they moved to Syracuse, NY. They built their dream home, became very active in Holy Family parish, and cultivated lifelong friendships. They later transferred to Clifton Heights and then Plymouth Whitemarsh, PA, to Barrington, RI, Stamford, CT, and finally settled in Wilmington, DE. Pat remained close to her family in New York with weekly phone calls (after the rates went down) and frequent visits to see her parents, siblings and extended family.

Pat's devoted husband, Walter, predeceased her in 2008. She is survived by her sister, MaryAnn Phelan of Maspeth, NY and her four children: Ronnie and Bob Donofrio of Wilmington, DE; Jim and Susan Bergenn of West Hartford, CT; Mary Pat and Marty Hopkins of Newark, De; and Tracy and Edgar Hernandez of Oakland, CA. Her grandchildren, Gina, Bridget, Mara, Kristin, Eric, Thomas, Christopher, Katie, and Megan, and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Andy, Giuliana and Shaye also survive her.

When you were with Pat, you knew you were in the presence of an extraordinary person. She captivated with her exceptional New York wit and self-deprecating sense of humor. An artist to her core, she painted, sang (usually in harmony), played piano, arranged flowers, and was a gifted seamstress. She would often spontaneously break into song, inspired by the moment. She was a wordsmith, writing poems, papers, and letters to far away family and friends; she inspired a love of the English language. Pat complimented anyone whom she considered "good company" and was that to all. She made time for everyone, listening intently and counseling wisely.

Pat earned a BA in Criminal Justice with honors, then a Masters in Counseling from the University of Delaware. She embodied the words, "To whom much is given, much will be required." She encouraged scholarship, counseled the addicted, and took in and supported those who'd fallen into hard times. Pat recognized the good in every person, drawing it out with love. Regardless of your station or circumstance, Pat appreciated you. She wanted each of us to feel the sweetness of life; we did, through her.

Family will hold a small graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made in Pat's honor to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, SVDP - Wilmington Council P.O. Box 7266 Wilm., DE 19803

To Place an Online Condolence please visit

Corletolatianafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
