Vicki M. Hudson
Dagsboro - On March 1, 2020 Vicki Hudson passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Donnie and her son Travis by her side after battling cancer for several months.
Vicki was born September 15, 1955 the daughter of the late Vaughn and Lula (Dodson) Hudson. She grew up in Selbyville, DE and graduated from Indian River High School in 1973. Vicki worked for Baltimore Trust Bank and retired after 40 years.
Vicki and Donnie married March 15, 1981. They were married for 39 years. They had two sons, Travis and Cody, a stepson, Todd and a grandson, Kage.
Vicki loved sitting out by the pool and being around family, especially her grandson, Kage.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn; mother, Lula; brother, C.C. and a stepson, Todd. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Donnie; 2 sons, Travis and Cody; a brother, Vaughn and a grandson, Kage. Vicki is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Geraldine Mitchell (Charlie), Norma McCary (Mack) and Sheila Anderson (Danny). She is also survived by an uncle, many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Prince George's Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE officiated by Andy Ehlers.
Vicki will be missed tremendously by her entire family especially her loving husband, Donnie. We love you Vicki!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Vicki's name be sent to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020