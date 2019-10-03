Services
Victor Diaz Sr. Obituary
Victor Diaz, Sr.

New Castle - Victor Diaz, Sr., age 70, of New Castle, DE, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Born in Morovis, PR, on July 3, 1949, he was the son of the late Pedro Diaz and Carmen Rivera. A hard worker and great provider for his family, Victor was employed as a clerk for the New York City Health and Hospital's Corporation from 1980 until 2010 and as a maintenance worker for Building Services from 1975 until 2016.

Victor enjoyed running and proudly completed the New York City Marathon four times. An avid gardener, he had a green thumb like no other, always tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Victor was huge sports fan who loved to cheer on the Mets and the Jets.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Edith (Martinez) Diaz; sons, Victor Diaz, Jr. (Philip McKeaney), Miguel Angel Diaz, Sr., and Jason Diaz; grandchildren, Jason Victor Diaz, Michael Angel Diaz, Maria Angel Diaz, and Miguel Angel Diaz, Jr.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Interment will be held in Gracelawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or by visiting www.delawarehospice.org/donate

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
