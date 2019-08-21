|
Victor Joseph Humm
Newark - Victor Joseph Humm, 76 of Newark, DE died Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital in Newark.
He was the husband of Bernadette Gentile Humm.
Born April 3, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Herman Humm and the late Concetta Messina Humm.
Vic was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. He worked in the automotive industry and was the owner/operator of the R&K BP Gas Station and the Elsmere Auto Parts Store.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Bernadette Laird, Kimberly Humm, Ronald Humm, grandchildren, Kristina Laird, Jessika Laird, Taylor Humm, Kayla Humm, Logan Humm, Katheryne Killen, great-grandson, Liam Ferrell.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Debra and son-in-law Donald Laird.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; online condolences at www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019