Victor Mc Clellan Clark, Jr.
New Castle - Victor was born at home on December 8, 1923 and was the only child of Victor and Alverta (nee Chance) Clark. He grew up in Wilmington graduating from Wilmington High School January 1942. He was drafted into the Army during World War II and served near Niagara Falls New York (he had great typing skills). After the war while working at Electric Hose and Rubber, he met his sweetheart Elsie Brown. They married in 1948 and had two sons—William and Steven. Vic and Elsie's first house was in Wilmington Manor Gardens then they moved to Landers Park to raise the boys. Lots of memories were made there like when he built an in ground pool and especially while the second span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge was being built and the "pit" was dug. Oh the dirt. Next onto Old New Castle on Second Street. He did most of the renovations and turned the old house that was two apartments into the grand home where we would gather to watch the ships travel the river including Tall ships, aircraft carriers, tankers, and every day boats. In 1988, Dad retired from M&M Instrument Makers in Newark as an accountant. After that he would concentrate on being the Treasurer of the New Castle Presbyterian Church full time bringing their books in to the computer age. (He loved making spread sheets!) He also enjoyed his trains from the teeny N-Gage in the basement to the big G-Gage in the garden. Making the curved tracks, trestle bridges and even a trolley car (fashioned after a poster of the New Castle Frenchtown Rail Road). In between all that, he and Elsie would travel the country in their different RVs visiting most states and even taking the 26' trailer up to Alaska, volunteer over 20 years for Meals on Wheels and serve various positions with the Church he attended for over 50 years. Vic and Elsie lived on Second Street into their nineties. After that he moved to the Lorelton Assisted Living Community, which was originally his old elementary school (the Lore School). In 2017, he moved to the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. Vic led a full life and left many fond memories with all that met him. He will be sorely missed.
Victor was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Elsie A. (nee Brown); son, William M. and grandson, Matthew B. Survivors include son, Steven (Lorraine) of Lewes, DE; grandson, Kristopher B of Bear, DE; great grandsons, Kristopher B. A. and Jaxson J. ,both of Newark, DE; and daughter-in-law, Cindy of Miami, FL and her son, Miguel (Andria) of Miami, FL/Columbia.
A Visitation will be held at the Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., where a Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Mr. Clark requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 East Second Street, New Castle, DE 19720
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020