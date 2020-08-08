Victor N. Kasun, Jr.
New Castle - Victor N. Kasun, Jr., age 66, passed away at home as he had wished on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wilmington, Vic was the son of the late Elizabeth J. (Peden) and Victor N. Kasun, Sr. He graduated from Salesianum High School Class of 1971, as well as the University of Delaware with a Master's Degree in Ancient History. Vic also had an Associate's Degree and Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Until he retired several years ago, Vic was a registered nurse at Christiana Hospital, where he specialized in hemodialysis.
Vic was a man of strong faith. He was a parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where he was an altar server and Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In earlier years, Vic was an Eagle Scout, taught for the Red Cross and coached Little League.
Family was the most important part of Vic's life. He loved taking his wife, Paula, to see shows at the Grand. Vic cherished spending time with his grandsons, especially watching them play baseball. He also enjoyed traveling to his family reunions in Altoona, PA. Aside from his family, Vic dearly loved his pets. It brings his family comfort in knowing that Vic is reunited with his many pets that he lost throughout the years: Tuey, Snowball, Pete, Lotka, Wrinkles, Sassi, and Lucky.
In his leisure time, Vic loved to watch any history shows or documentaries. He was also a huge Star Wars and Star Trek fan and loved the American Indian culture.
Vic is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Paula C. (Zebley) Kasun; his daughter, Ginger M. Gould (John M.); his three grandsons, Tyler, Mason and Tanner Gould; as well as his sisters, Judith Fiore (James) and Joann Chanter.
Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 PM on Wednesday, August 12 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 13 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Rd., New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
