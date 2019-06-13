|
Victor T. Floyd Sr.
Wilmington - Victor T. Floyd Sr. (68) departed on May 28th in the presence of his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving (mother) Mary Floyd Sudler, (father) Benjamin Sudler Sr., (brothers) Benjamin Sudler, Dennis Sudler, (sisters) Cynthia Sudler & Stephanie Sudler. He leaves to cherish (brothers) Marvin & Reggie Sudler, (sister-in-law) Barbara Sudler, (son) Victor Floyd Jr, (niece and caregiver, Shonie) Shaunte Wilford and a host of family and friends.
Burial services will be held at 1902 N. Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE at Noon on June 18, 2019. Recession to follow at Kingwood Community Center located at 2300 Bower St.
Bennie Smith Funeral Home benniesmithfu neralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019