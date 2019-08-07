|
Victoria "Vickie" Hoover
Wilmington - Vickie passed peacefully away at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1962 in Wilmington where she grew up as the youngest of 7 siblings. She graduated from A.I. DuPont High School and was an excellent student and National Merit Scholar. Vickie attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, pursuing a degree in secondary education and she later graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Vickie's main interest was service to others. She participated in many service positions in her church, rendering aid to many individuals and families. She had a unique gift for touching and teaching youth. She was known to all as a deeply compassionate, loving person with a bright smile and cheerful attitude, despite years of illness.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Dan Hoover, her mother Eleanor McLaren, her daughter Sarah Hogan and son-in-law Brian Hogan as well as three beautiful grandchildren: Daniel Robert, Eleanor Victoria, and Charles Franklin. She is also survived by her siblings Richard Olin and his wife Barbara; Sharon Olin; Leonard Olin and wife Judie; Monalee West and her husband Jay; Ronald Olin and his wife Sheila; and Curtis Olin and his wife Angelique. She leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 143 Dickinson Lane, Wilmington DE 19807 on Friday, August 9 with open casket at 10:30 and the service at 11:30am. Interment will follow the service at Silverbrook Cemetery. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019