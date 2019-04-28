Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Lyn Dixon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria Lyn Dixon Obituary
Victoria Lyn Dixon

Greensboro - Victoria Lynn Dixon, 68, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born to the late Edward Harper and Eunice Harper on May 29, 1950 in North Carolina. Retiree of Christiana School District. Wife to the late Gregory Dixon.Vicky was preceded in death by daughters, Delicia Dixon and Detreona Dixon; grandchildren, Morgan Dixon and Sydney Dixon. Survivors; grandchildren, Artrell Flonnory Jr., and Barry Dixon; one brother, six sisters, great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.