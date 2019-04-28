|
Greensboro - Victoria Lynn Dixon, 68, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born to the late Edward Harper and Eunice Harper on May 29, 1950 in North Carolina. Retiree of Christiana School District. Wife to the late Gregory Dixon.Vicky was preceded in death by daughters, Delicia Dixon and Detreona Dixon; grandchildren, Morgan Dixon and Sydney Dixon. Survivors; grandchildren, Artrell Flonnory Jr., and Barry Dixon; one brother, six sisters, great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019