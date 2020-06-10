Vienna S. Washington



Newport, DE - Age 89 departed this life May 30, 2020, peacefully at her residence in Newport, Delaware. Wife of the late Ernest Washington; mother of Patricia D. Coverdale and the late Ernest C. Hunter, Jr.; daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Johnson; sister of Berna Threadgill and the late Bernice Stallings and Charles H. Johnson, Jr.; also survived by 3 grandsons: Gregory Coverdale, Ernie and Eric Hunter, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Washington was a member of St. Thomas AUM Church in Glasgow, DE. Funeral 11AM Sat., June 13th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, 11AM Mon., June 15th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store