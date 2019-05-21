Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Viktoria T. "Vicky" Rhoades Obituary
Viktoria T. "Vicky" Rhoades

Newark - Viktoria T. Rhoades peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, 19711, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Viktoria's memory may be made to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.

To view full obituary and to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019
