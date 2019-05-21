|
Viktoria T. "Vicky" Rhoades
Newark - Viktoria T. Rhoades peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, 19711, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Viktoria's memory may be made to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019