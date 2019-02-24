|
Vincent Castellani
Wilmington - Vincent Castellani passed away Sunday, February 17th, after a brief illness.
Vincent was born in Sant'Elpidio, Italy and immigrated to the U.S. with his beloved mother and siblings after WWII to join his father, who fought for the American army. He returned to his village and reunited with Lidia, who became his wife of 65 years. Vincent instilled the values of hard work and sacrifice and devotion to family in his children, in whom he took the greatest pride. His charm, cleverness, boundless generosity, and big-heartedness drew people to him. Vincent's life, a beautiful and hard-won American Dream, inspired the character of Antonio Grasso in three published novels written by his son. He brought joy to every day, and he will be deeply missed.
Vincent is survived by his wife Lidia; children Lorena McMenamin (Joseph), Emidio Castellani, and Christopher Castellani (Michael Borum); grandchildren Joseph III, Steven, Avery, and Brynn; great grandchildren Presley and Jacqueline; and brother Dominick Castellani (Maria Pia). Vincent is preceded in death by his parents Emidio and Evelina Castellani; and siblings Fortunata and Marino.
An evening viewing will be held Monday, February 25th 2019, 6pm-8pm, at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 26th, 12noon, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 2503 Centerville Rd., Wilmington DE, 19808. Viewing prior to mass will begin at 11am. Burial at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019