Vincent Ceccola
1934 - 2020
Vincent Ceccola, Sr.

Bridgeville - Vincent Joseph Ceccola, Sr., 85, formerly of Bridgeville passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Del. Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

He loved the Lord and was a good Christian man.

Vincent was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Phillip and Josephine Ceccola. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the Korean War. He was a service manager for several car dealerships in Delaware.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter , Kristina Ceccola.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Fisher, Mark Ceccola and Vincent Crandon; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew and his former wife, Margaret Murphy-Parks.

Burial will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton, DE.




Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
