Vincent Dominick "Vince" Rappa
Vincent "Vince" Dominick Rappa

Hockessin - Vincent Dominick Rappa, "Vince", 27 passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020.

Vincent was born in Newark, the son of Paula (Damiani) Deptula and Dominick D. Rappa. He was a 2010 graduate of McKean High School and worked as a salesperson for Indra Energy and Spark Energy. He was also serving an electrician's apprenticeship with Stork Electrical Associates. Vincent was predeceased by his grandfathers, Peter Damiani and Daniel Rappa.

Vincent is survived by his father, Dominick D. Rappa of Wilmington; his mother and step-father, Paula and Rich Deptula of Hockessin; his maternal grandmother, Maryann Damiani of Wilmington and his paternal grandmother, Anna Hammons of Wilmington; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Tuesday from 6PM to 8PM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to atTAcK Addiction, PO Box 36 Bear, DE 19701. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
