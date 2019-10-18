|
Vincent J. Wemlinger, II
Wilmington - Vincent J. Wemlinger, II died of cancer on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He was 75 years old. Born in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, Vince was the son of Vincent J. Wemlinger and Doris Irene Shippee. The family moved to Wilmington when he was starting high school.
Vince graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and Monmouth College with a B.S. in Business Administration. After completing his Coast Guard Reserve training, he began his career with DuPont and later with ICI Americas, retiring in 1999.
During his early retirement, Vince enjoyed seven years at the Osher Lifelong Learning Center. His ready smile, hearty laugh and outgoing personality made him many friends and his mornings at PureBread in Greenville were a special part of his day. He took great pride in lawn and landscape decisions for his home.
He was predeceased by his parents and his younger sister Marsha Guiff. Surviving are his beloved wife Mary and dear son Vincent, III of Wilmington, DE, brother Phil Wemlinger (Adele) and nephew Philip Wemlinger (Toni) and their son Chaz, all of Lincoln, DE.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A brief service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
Vince met his cancer diagnosis with dignity and courage. The family wants to thank the Christiana Care Infusion Nurses and the staff of the hospital 5E section, especially Robert, for their caring and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, Endowment for Translational Research, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
