Vincent M. Gamble
1959 - 2020
Vincent M. Gamble

Wilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE. on January 31, 1959, departed this life on May 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be 12 pm. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Drive-thru viewing will be 9 - 11 am with the formal home going service to follow. Interment will be private. In the interest of public health, services are by invitation only.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302-377-6906)






Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
