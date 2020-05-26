Vincent M. GambleWilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE. on January 31, 1959, departed this life on May 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be 12 pm. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Drive-thru viewing will be 9 - 11 am with the formal home going service to follow. Interment will be private. In the interest of public health, services are by invitation only.(302-377-6906)