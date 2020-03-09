|
Vincent M. Youmans III
Wilmington - Sadly it must be said that Vincent Youmans lll has "gone west," having left this life on Monday the second of March 2020. Vincent had ninety-two years on this planet and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Barbara Brennan Youmans, formerly of San Francisco, CA; his sons, Vincent M. Youmans IV of Miami FL, and David B Youmans of Roanoke VA; and his nephew, Harold Collins.
Along with his late parents, Vincent Youmans II and Anne Varley-Tucker, Vincent was predeceased by his twin sister, Dr. Cecily Youmans- Collins.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to honor Vincent on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 2PM at the Greenville Country Club, 201 Owls Nest Road, Wilmington, DE 19807.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution in Vincent's name to the ASCAP Foundation, www.ascapfoundation.org.
